1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 St. Francis Heights
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 410 · Avail. now
$2,427
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft
Unit 422 · Avail. Jun 7
$2,482
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft
Unit 302 · Avail. now
$2,482
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft
Amenities
On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Serra Commons Apartments, where many of our newly renovated apartment homes feature remodeled kitchens with natural maple cabinetry, custom Corian counters, stainless steel double sinks, electric stoves and built-in microwave ovens. Decorator ceiling fans grace the adjoining dining areas. Very conveniently located near shopping centers, regional mall, elementary, middle and high schools. Easy access to freeways and minutes to beaches and the Pacific Ocean. All of our apartment homes feature roomy patios or balconies, many overlooking a sunny tree-lined green belt. Controlled access gates with elevator access and inside corridors make Serra Commons an ideal apartment community. Please call for an appointment today.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Lease Length3-15 months
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)