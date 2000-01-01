All apartments in Daly City
Last updated May 30 at 5:47 PM
Serra Commons

(650) 772-5746
St. Francis Heights, Daly City · 1580 Southgate Ave
89 Units · Built in 1989
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$2,427

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. Jun 7

$2,482

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,482

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serra Commons.

Amenities

On-site laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to the Serra Commons Apartments, where many of our newly renovated apartment homes feature remodeled kitchens with natural maple cabinetry, custom Corian counters, stainless steel double sinks, electric stoves and built-in microwave ovens. Decorator ceiling fans grace the adjoining dining areas. Very conveniently located near shopping centers, regional mall, elementary, middle and high schools. Easy access to freeways and minutes to beaches and the Pacific Ocean. All of our apartment homes feature roomy patios or balconies, many overlooking a sunny tree-lined green belt. Controlled access gates with elevator access and inside corridors make Serra Commons an ideal apartment community. Please call for an appointment today.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Lease Length3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement
Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee$30 Per Applicant
Deposit$800 OAC
AdditionalRenter's insurance required
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
deposit
$300 per pet
limit
2
rent
$50/month
restrictions
No Aggressive breeds
Parking Details Assigned Controlled Access Surface Lot.

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Pacific Supermarket
0.2 mi
Sprouts Farmers Market
0.6 mi
99 Ranch Market
0.9 mi
Safeway
1.0 mi
Daly City Market
1.2 mi
Restaurants
Supreme Pot
0.2 mi
Lech' Go
0.2 mi
Great Wall
0.2 mi
Kadok's
0.3 mi
Burma Cafe
0.3 mi
Public Transportation
Southgate Avenue & Sullivan Avenue
0.1 mi
Southgate Avenue & Sullivan Avenue
0.1 mi
Southgate Avenue & Sullivan Avenue
0.1 mi
Southgate Avenue & Sullivan Avenue
0.1 mi
Southgate Avenue & Cerro Drive
0.1 mi
Airports
San Francisco International Airport
4.8 mi
Half Moon Bay Airport
10.7 mi
Oakland International Airport
12.7 mi
San Carlos Airport
16.3 mi
Hayward Executive Airport
18.7 mi
Schools
5 /10
Daniel Webster Elementary School
Public
K-6
370 Students
0.3 mi
9 /10
Summit Public School: Shasta
Charter
9-12
491 Students
0.5 mi
7 /10
Thomas Edison Elementary School
Public
K-6
389 Students
0.6 mi
6 /10
Fernando Rivera Intermediate School
Public
6-8
513 Students
0.6 mi
5 /10
Margaret Pauline Brown Elementary School
Public
K-5
314 Students
0.7 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
Westmoor Park
0.5 mi
Alta Loma
0.6 mi
Gellert Park
0.7 mi
Gellert Park
0.8 mi
Mussel Rock City Park
0.8 mi
Entertainment
Giammona Pool
0.7 mi
24 Hour Fitness
0.8 mi
Serramonte Main Library
0.9 mi
Planet Fitness
0.9 mi
Holy Angels Hall
0.9 mi
Pets
PetSmart
0.7 mi
Banfield Pet Hospital
0.7 mi
Bark Park
0.9 mi
Colma Animal Hospital
1.0 mi
Best Friends
1.3 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serra Commons have any available units?

Serra Commons has 4 units available starting at $2,427 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.

What amenities does Serra Commons have?

Some of Serra Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Serra Commons currently offering any rent specials?

Serra Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Serra Commons pet-friendly?

Yes, Serra Commons is pet friendly.

Does Serra Commons offer parking?

Yes, Serra Commons offers parking.

Does Serra Commons have units with washers and dryers?

No, Serra Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does Serra Commons have a pool?

No, Serra Commons does not have a pool.

Does Serra Commons have accessible units?

No, Serra Commons does not have accessible units.

Does Serra Commons have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Serra Commons has units with dishwashers.

Does Serra Commons have units with air conditioning?

Yes, Serra Commons has units with air conditioning.
