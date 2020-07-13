/
apartments under 2000
56 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Daly City, CA
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
141 Macdonald Avenue
141 Macdonald Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 141 Macdonald Avenue in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
1 Unit Available
Excelsior
1019 Russia Avenue
1019 Russia Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,150
85 sqft
Small studio perfect for students, with a small kitchenette. Perfect for minimal living, private bathroom with a separate entrance.
1 Unit Available
Outer Mission
427 Huron Ave #Studio 3
427 Huron Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,375
250 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Outer Mission - Nice and clean studio in a convenient location. Easy access to highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. In-building washer/dryer. Cooking is not allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
$
2 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
108 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
7 Units Available
Mission District
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
3 Units Available
Mission Dolores
Dolores
1813 15th Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
75 sqft
Sandwiched between the Castro to the West and the Mission District to the East, Mission Dolores stands as one of the most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco.
16 Units Available
South of Market
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,977
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.
1 Unit Available
Bayview
12 Hillview Ct
12 Hillview Court, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,950
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Modern Studio: Views, Garden, Util Incl. - Property Id: 125905 Gorgeous, newly remodeled in-law studio with modern kitchen and sweeping two-bridge views of downtown San Francisco and the East Bay.
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.
1 Unit Available
Forest Hill
2 Marcela Ave.
2 Marcela Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,899
350 sqft
This serene garden studio apartment is located in the charming Forest Hills neighborhood. It has a Murphy Bed and fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stovetop, and garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
Bret Harte
938 Ingerson Avenue - #Studio 1
938 Ingerson Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,300
250 sqft
Newly renovated - Nice and bright studio with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, in-building washer & dryer. Easy access to the surrounding highways. (Microwave is fine - cooking is not allowed)
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
48 Maynard Street #Cottage 1
48 Maynard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
Newly remodeled studio in a convenient location with easy access to the surrounding highways and walking distance to BART and other public transportation. custom built counter-tops and cabinets, in-building washer & dryer. No cooking is allowed.
1 Unit Available
South of Market
195 7th Street
195 7th Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,995
341 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 195 7th Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
1200 Haight Street
1200 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1200 Haight Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Millbrae
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very
1 Unit Available
West Portal
2570 16th Ave, San Francisco, CA, US, 94116
2570 16th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2400 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e7a43c748fb34696228f4fe ROOM FOR RENT IN SHARED HOUSE AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 Large, bright bedroom with shared bathroom for rent in a 3 bedroom shared house.
1 Unit Available
Mission District
2735 Mission Street
2735 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2735 Mission Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Daly City
1 Unit Available
Tenderloin
318 Turk Street
318 Turk Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,895
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Tenderloin is San Franciscos buzziest neighborhood. Dive into this eclectic mash-up of lifelong residents, passionate game changers and adventurous early adopters.
9 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,975
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,634
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
