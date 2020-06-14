201 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with garage
Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.
Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.
Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Daly City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.