201 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with garage

Daly City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bayshore
7 Units Available
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,767
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature city views, garage parking and full-size washer/dryer. Located close to San Francisco State University, US 101 and I-280. Community is pet-friendly with a rooftop lounge and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Hillside
3 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Serramonte
8 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Daly City
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
169 Bepler Street
169 Bepler Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Light Filled 3BR / 2BA Home - Ocean View! Yard! Garage! - PROGRESSIVE - This airy, light filled 3BR/2BA, single family home is a MUST SEE! Featuring: Great layout, spacious rooms, abundance of natural daylight! Sweeping, breathtaking western view

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
98 Hillsdale Avenue
98 Hillsdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1220 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4AD1QtZAHso - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Crocker
1 Unit Available
1024 San Luis Cir
1024 San Luis Circle, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1055 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Crocker. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 17th 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
132 Byrne Street
132 Byrne Street, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Daly City for rent at $3500! This is the lower unit in a duplex.

1 of 19

Last updated October 12 at 10:27am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
643 Stoneyford Drive
643 Stoneyford Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
643 Stoneyford Drive Available 10/15/19 Clean & Move-In Ready 3-Bed/1-Bath Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling his mobile number (650) 830-1415 or you
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
647 Larchmont
647 Larchmont Drive, Broadmoor, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
1500 sqft
***See the Video at: https://www.relisto.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
6 Brighton Ave.
6 Brighton Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1350 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
380 Monticello Street
380 Monticello Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Beautiful Remodeled Home In Merced Hts, Pkg, Yard | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $4,950/mo. Security Deposit: 1.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
58 Caine Ave
58 Caine Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1732 sqft
EPIC REA/AZARI PM -Spacious 3BR 2BA House w/Backyard & Pking in San Francisco - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent by : www.Epicrea.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
455 Avalon Drive
455 Avalon Drive, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3 Bedroom Home in Avalon Park - Split level 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home with attached 2-car garage. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, family room with access to rear deck with view, 3 bedrooms & 1-1/2 baths upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
201 Sagamore Street
201 Sagamore Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME FOR RENT - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, in central location, close to transportation. This home offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops and quality appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Visitacion Valley
1 Unit Available
15 Bishop Street
15 Bishop Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
2200 sqft
15 Bishop Street Available 07/01/20 TOTAL REMODEL 4BR/3BA/2GR 2200 sq/ft Home Panoramic East/Southern Views AVAIL Mid July - **PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING** State of the art TOTAL REMODEL UNFURNISHED 4BR/3BA 2200 sq/ft home in Portola

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oceanview
1 Unit Available
733 Capitol Avenue
733 Capitol Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1423 sqft
733 Capitol Avenue Available 07/01/20 Epic REA/Azari PM-Charming 2 BR/2.5 BA Home w/2 Bonus Rms, Yard, Pkg. in Oceanview - * For rent by Epic Real Estate: www . EPICREA . com * Information / Showings for this property: Applications @ azaripm.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portola
1 Unit Available
126 Ward Street
126 Ward Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
[MOVE-IN SPECIAL] Tastefully Updated 4 BR 2 BA Home - JGPM - GET 50% OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 20th.
City Guide for Daly City, CA

Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.

Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.

Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Daly City, CA

Daly City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

