Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
145 Apartments for rent in Serramonte, Daly City, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,350
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
29 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
328 Barbara Lane
328 Barbara Lane, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2.5B House - Enjoy the spectacular views from the balcony of this town home in Daly City! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property with wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
391 Mandarin Drive
391 Mandarin Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 391 Mandarin Drive in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
332 Philip DR 308
332 Philip Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1117 sqft
Situated in a private gated community, 332 Philip Drive #308 features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with 1,117+/- living square footage.
Results within 1 mile of Serramonte
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
21 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,578
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,683
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport · 100% Remodeled & bright ·
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G
504 Monterey Rd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 504 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Sunday, June 12th @ 3:00pm-4:00pm --AMENITIES-- - Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony - 2-bed/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Westmoor Ave Studio
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Remodeled Studio Kitchen Laundry - Property Id: 291781 Fully Furnished & Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Completely move-in ready · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · Modern & bright · Open
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,690
2000 sqft
Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Single Family Home In A+ Location • Very safe, quiet area • 10min to SF & Transit • 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries • 5?Host • Perfect for business
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
244 Del Prado Dr
244 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,450
1750 sqft
244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Northridge Dr
138 Northridge Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uNQwQWgDpfe - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.
