562 San Diego Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Daly City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.



There are 5 bedrooms to accommodate 12 people. There's 1 queen bed in the first bedroom, a bunk bed in the second bedroom, 1 full size bed in the third bedroom, 1 bunk beds each for the fourth and fifth bedroom. The 3rd bedroom is a converted room with a curtain.



Please note that there are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The other 2 bedrooms with bunk beds and other bathroom are downstairs and can be accessible when you go out the backdoor and downstairs.



Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment. Brand new coffee maker and cutlery provided for you. And state of the art Frigidaire appliances to prepare a gourmet meal. Imagine whipping up a meal while chatting w/ friends in this open layout!

Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly.

Date Available: Apr 17th 2020. $5,995/month rent.

Deposit: $5,995 security deposit required.



Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125