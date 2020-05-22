All apartments in Daly City
562 San Diego Avenue

562 San Diego Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

562 San Diego Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Daly City. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard.

There are 5 bedrooms to accommodate 12 people. There's 1 queen bed in the first bedroom, a bunk bed in the second bedroom, 1 full size bed in the third bedroom, 1 bunk beds each for the fourth and fifth bedroom. The 3rd bedroom is a converted room with a curtain.

Please note that there are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The other 2 bedrooms with bunk beds and other bathroom are downstairs and can be accessible when you go out the backdoor and downstairs.

Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment. Brand new coffee maker and cutlery provided for you. And state of the art Frigidaire appliances to prepare a gourmet meal. Imagine whipping up a meal while chatting w/ friends in this open layout!
Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water. Is pet friendly.
Date Available: Apr 17th 2020. $5,995/month rent.
Deposit: $5,995 security deposit required.

Interested in this property or looking for a property similar to this? Send us a message by filling out the contact form or e-mail us at furnishedrentals@experienceastro.com. You may also contact us at 360-224-3125

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 San Diego Avenue have any available units?
562 San Diego Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daly City, CA.
What amenities does 562 San Diego Avenue have?
Some of 562 San Diego Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 San Diego Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
562 San Diego Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 San Diego Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 San Diego Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 562 San Diego Avenue does offer parking.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 San Diego Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue have a pool?
No, 562 San Diego Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue have accessible units?
No, 562 San Diego Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 San Diego Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 562 San Diego Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 562 San Diego Avenue has units with air conditioning.
