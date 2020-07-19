Ready to move in 3 bed 2 bath home in Great area of Cypress Feeding to the best schools****Brand New laminate floors ****Freshly painted****Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances ****Remodeled Bathroom ***Enclosed Patio ***Close to Shopping***2 car attached Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have any available units?
4662 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 4662 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Marion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.