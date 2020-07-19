All apartments in Cypress
4662 Marion Avenue
4662 Marion Avenue

4662 Marion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4662 Marion Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in 3 bed 2 bath home in Great area of Cypress Feeding to the best schools****Brand New laminate floors ****Freshly painted****Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances ****Remodeled Bathroom ***Enclosed Patio ***Close to Shopping***2 car attached Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Marion Avenue have any available units?
4662 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 4662 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Marion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4662 Marion Avenue offers parking.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 Marion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 Marion Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
