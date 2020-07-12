Apartment List
/
CA
/
cypress
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cypress apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9767 Graham Street
9767 Graham Street, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1576 sqft
This spacious, single-story home is all about quiet, convenience and comfort. It is ideally located just steps from Morris Elementary School. It is within walking distance from Oxford Academy, Cypress high school and Cypress Civic Center.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
6179 Orange Avenue
6179 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1746 sqft
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
La Palma
8475 Cedarview Court
8475 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
985 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo! New Carpet & Paint! Kitchen with Granite Counters & Tile Flooring! New Stack Washer & Dryer in Unit! 2 Carport Parking Spaces!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save

1 of 1

Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress
5643 Vonnie Lane
5643 Vonnie Ln, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment! Washer & Dryer Included inside Unit! 1 Parking Space!
Results within 1 mile of Cypress
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6531 San Diego Drive
6531 San Diego Drive, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1360 sqft
Ready for move in August 1. Recently renovated and updated 3 Bedroom, 1 3/4 baths, 1360 square feet, single story home for lease has large, fully finished family room looking out to an inviting, fully fenced in, large backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Apartment Row
4341 Howard Avenue
4341 Howard Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
This two story, townhouse style apartment features 2 bedrooms, one and a half baths, a freshly painted interior, gas fireplace, stove, balcony, private patio, air conditioning/forced air heating, 1 parking space, 1 car garage and a common laundry

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Apartment Row
4311 Green Avenue
4311 Green Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
This upstairs, rear unit, features 2 bedrooms, one bath, a freshly painted interior, gas fireplace, stove, balcony, 1 parking space, 1 car garage and a common laundry room. Centrally located to major freeways, Rossmoor Shopping Center and Costco.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
College Park East
4880 Hazelnut Avenue
4880 Hazelnut Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
1642 sqft
Single Level 4 bedrooms ~ 2 baths , spacious open floor-plan, remodeled kitchen, fully equipped with Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
21 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Cypress, CA

Welcome to Orange County! You’ve come to a place where the sun shines almost 365 days a year and California’s best beach towns are just a stone’s throw away. In the lovely suburb of Cypress, you’ll find a a wide variety of residents. But what about you? Where will you live in Cypress? Whether you are in search of luxury apartments with amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, tennis courts, gyms, clubhouses and high-speed Internet – or a comfy house to rent that has parking and allows pets, y...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cypress? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cypress, CA is still nicknamed “Dairy City,” though you’d be hard-pressed to find many fields or dairy farmers anymore. Today, the pleasant Los Angeles suburb, which sits directly east of Long Beach, is bustling with activity that includes great shopping malls, delicious restaurants, and a coffee shop on nearly every corner. Rentals in Cypress are not hard to find, though most require a one-year lease or more. That means you’ll want to give yourself enough time to find something you like. Once you’re in, you’re committed! But not to worry – Cypress offers a great assortment of luxury apartments, condominiums, townhouses, and full-sized houses for rent.

The town of 47,000 isn’t far from super upscale communities like Newport Beach, which makes rental prices on the higher end, even for California. The least expensive you’ll get away with around here is a one-bedroom apartment for about $900. (However, many one-bedrooms will be $1100 or 1200 and that doesn’t include utilities. Two and three-bedrooms move up to $1600 to $2,000.) That said, you get a lot of creature comforts with what you pay for. Almost every apartment in Cypress is luxurious and will offer a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, wifi, garden, terrace, balcony and a great maintenance team. There are also lots of very nice townhomes for rent in Cypress at comparable prices with the same types of amenities. Many allow pets.

If you are looking for a house for rent, there are plenty of options. In the northern part of town, there are two-bedrooms around $2,000 a month moving up to three and four-bedrooms for around $3,000. Prices are similar in other parts of town. Lots of homes for rent in Cypress are pet-friendly too as long as you put down a pet deposit (generally a couple hundred dollars). Most houses will have air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, garages, and off-street parking.

If you are planning a move to Cypress, CA, we are confident you will find a sunny, pleasant community and comfortable place to live. Good luck with your search! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cypress, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cypress apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 BedroomsCypress 3 BedroomsCypress Accessible ApartmentsCypress Apartments with Balcony
Cypress Apartments with GarageCypress Apartments with GymCypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with PoolCypress Apartments with Washer-DryerCypress Dog Friendly ApartmentsCypress Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine