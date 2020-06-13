Apartment List
/
CA
/
cypress
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

234 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA

Finding an apartment in Cypress that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
5299 Yorkshire Drive
5299 Yorkshire Drive, Cypress, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2700 sqft
Beautifully remodeled and highly upgraded Cypress home in the highly desirable Fairway Park tract. Home is centrally located on a quiet street and is within a very short walk to Oxford Academy, the library, police station and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
865 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Buena Park
11 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1524 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Town East
1 Unit Available
10781 Reagan Street
10781 Reagan Street, Los Alamitos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
3 BR, 2 Bath 3 Car Detached Garage, Single Story completely remodeled house with a huge back yard. Recently, rebuild ground up with high end material and Appliances. Large walkin closets. Laundry inside. Walking distance to Los Alamitos Hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
29 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,946
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,820
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Meadowood Place Apartment Homes is the ideal place for those looking for a world of convenience and a life of comfort.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the
City Guide for Cypress, CA

Welcome to Orange County! You’ve come to a place where the sun shines almost 365 days a year and California’s best beach towns are just a stone’s throw away. In the lovely suburb of Cypress, you’ll find a a wide variety of residents. But what about you? Where will you live in Cypress? Whether you are in search of luxury apartments with amenities like swimming pools, Jacuzzis, tennis courts, gyms, clubhouses and high-speed Internet – or a comfy house to rent that has parking and allows pets, y...

Having trouble with Craigslist Cypress? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Cypress, CA is still nicknamed “Dairy City,” though you’d be hard-pressed to find many fields or dairy farmers anymore. Today, the pleasant Los Angeles suburb, which sits directly east of Long Beach, is bustling with activity that includes great shopping malls, delicious restaurants, and a coffee shop on nearly every corner. Rentals in Cypress are not hard to find, though most require a one-year lease or more. That means you’ll want to give yourself enough time to find something you like. Once you’re in, you’re committed! But not to worry – Cypress offers a great assortment of luxury apartments, condominiums, townhouses, and full-sized houses for rent.

The town of 47,000 isn’t far from super upscale communities like Newport Beach, which makes rental prices on the higher end, even for California. The least expensive you’ll get away with around here is a one-bedroom apartment for about $900. (However, many one-bedrooms will be $1100 or 1200 and that doesn’t include utilities. Two and three-bedrooms move up to $1600 to $2,000.) That said, you get a lot of creature comforts with what you pay for. Almost every apartment in Cypress is luxurious and will offer a swimming pool, hot tub, fitness room, wifi, garden, terrace, balcony and a great maintenance team. There are also lots of very nice townhomes for rent in Cypress at comparable prices with the same types of amenities. Many allow pets.

If you are looking for a house for rent, there are plenty of options. In the northern part of town, there are two-bedrooms around $2,000 a month moving up to three and four-bedrooms for around $3,000. Prices are similar in other parts of town. Lots of homes for rent in Cypress are pet-friendly too as long as you put down a pet deposit (generally a couple hundred dollars). Most houses will have air conditioning, dishwashers, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, garages, and off-street parking.

If you are planning a move to Cypress, CA, we are confident you will find a sunny, pleasant community and comfortable place to live. Good luck with your search! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cypress, CA

Finding an apartment in Cypress that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 BedroomsCypress 3 BedroomsCypress Accessible ApartmentsCypress Apartments with Balcony
Cypress Apartments with GarageCypress Apartments with GymCypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with PoolCypress Apartments with Washer-DryerCypress Dog Friendly ApartmentsCypress Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine