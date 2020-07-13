/
apartments with pool
227 Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA with pool
20 Units Available
Cypress
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,722
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,597
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
1 Unit Available
Cypress
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
1 Unit Available
Cypress
9545 Via Entrada
9545 via Entrada, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1587 sqft
3 bed 2,5 town home located in quiet area of cypress close to schools****Laminate flooring through out ****Remodeled kitchen with dinning area***large living room with recessed lights ****two car garage with laundry hook up ****Solar panels to save
1 Unit Available
Buena Park
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$500 Off! Bright Top floor 1 bdrm - Parking Included! - Stop searching and start living! Welcome home to Woodstone Village and live in a beautiful garden community.
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Del Monte in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
19 Units Available
Buena Park
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
985 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
3 Units Available
West Anaheim
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
20 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Pines in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
6 Units Available
Norwalk
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
31 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,886
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1145 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
11 Units Available
Cerritos
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
Cerritos
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,075
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
6 Units Available
Artesia
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Arboles Apartments in Artesia. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
28 Units Available
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
19 Units Available
Cerritos
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$1,649
379 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,308
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
9 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
1 Unit Available
West Anaheim
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the perfect hideaway to call
