/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
176 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cypress, CA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
712 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Cypress
2 Units Available
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St, Cypress, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
725 sqft
Situated on manicured grounds near Oak Knoll Park and Cypress College. Apartments and townhomes with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patios or balconies in a community boasting two side-by-side swimming pools with poolside BBQ areas.
Results within 1 mile of Cypress
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Buena Park
2 Units Available
6400 Lincoln Avenue
6400 Lincoln Ave, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6400 Lincoln Avenue in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Buena Park
10 Units Available
Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
710 sqft
Close to area freeways, schools, and shopping centers in a residential area. Apartments feature a balcony or patio, detached garage, and updated appliances. On-site laundry, clubhouse, and pool area with a spa.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cerritos
26 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
706 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
- (RLNE1991360)
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
829 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
828 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
714 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
49 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
754 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
882 sqft
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
28 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
801 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
28 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
762 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Artesia
9 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
627 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
892 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
West Anaheim
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
West Anaheim
3 Units Available
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard Apartments in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
Westview
8572 Western Avenue, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westview in Buena Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
SEADIP
26 Units Available
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Similar Pages
Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 BedroomsCypress 3 BedroomsCypress Accessible ApartmentsCypress Apartments with Balcony
Cypress Apartments with GarageCypress Apartments with GymCypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCypress Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA