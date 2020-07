Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup carpet Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub on-site laundry sauna

Over 7 acres of open space, resplendent with manicured lawns and old-growth trees, set the stage for the Gardens of Fontainbleu. Tranquility outside leads to openness inside, with floor plans averaging over 1,000 square feet. Our low-density, one- and two-story Townhomes feature direct-access private garages, giving you ultra-privacy after a long day. That room to stretch is complemented by room to feel at home, with an onsite pool, 24-hour fitness center, friendly neighbors, and good conversations. In the neighborhood, it’s just a five-minute walk to Main Street Cupertino, with Philz Coffee, Oren’s Hummus, and other tasty options. You will also find Blue Ribbon Schools nearby, and closeness to Apple Park (just 1.5 miles away) and other Silicon Valley employers. Increasingly rare luxuries abound—expansive spaces, gardening, fresh air, and proximity to everything for a full life.