Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - MOVE IN INCENTIVE - Cupertino

Type: Single Family House

Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014

Cross Streets: Rainbow and S. Stelling Rd

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage

Sq. feet: 1673 approx.

Details: $500 Off first months rent!

Single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, fresh paint, lots of natural light and much more. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher, wine cabinet, microwave and an abundance of cabinet space. This opens to a generous size family room with bay windows and recessed lighting. The living room offers built in cabinets and connects to the formal dinning area and the den complete with French doors.



The back yard includes a paver stone patio and planter beds in the garden area. The home also offers a two car garage, central AC and Washer Dryer.



Very desirable neighborhood near S Stelling Rd and Rainbow drive. Very desirable neighborhood with high rated schools, shopping, parks, entertainment and business.



For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676.



Rent: $4,950.00

Security Deposit: $5,000.00

Available: NOW

Term 1 year lease



** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam LaPlaca: 408-377-2676 ***

*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



(RLNE5872890)