Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

7679 Squirewood Way

7679 Squirewood Way · (408) 377-2676
Location

7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7679 Squirewood Way · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - MOVE IN INCENTIVE - Cupertino
Type: Single Family House
Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014
Cross Streets: Rainbow and S. Stelling Rd
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Sq. feet: 1673 approx.
Details: $500 Off first months rent!
Single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, fresh paint, lots of natural light and much more. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher, wine cabinet, microwave and an abundance of cabinet space. This opens to a generous size family room with bay windows and recessed lighting. The living room offers built in cabinets and connects to the formal dinning area and the den complete with French doors.

The back yard includes a paver stone patio and planter beds in the garden area. The home also offers a two car garage, central AC and Washer Dryer.

Very desirable neighborhood near S Stelling Rd and Rainbow drive. Very desirable neighborhood with high rated schools, shopping, parks, entertainment and business.

For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam at (408)377-2676.

Rent: $4,950.00
Security Deposit: $5,000.00
Available: NOW
Term 1 year lease

** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - Sam LaPlaca: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5872890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7679 Squirewood Way have any available units?
7679 Squirewood Way has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7679 Squirewood Way have?
Some of 7679 Squirewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7679 Squirewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
7679 Squirewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7679 Squirewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 7679 Squirewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 7679 Squirewood Way offers parking.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7679 Squirewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way have a pool?
No, 7679 Squirewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way have accessible units?
No, 7679 Squirewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7679 Squirewood Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7679 Squirewood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7679 Squirewood Way has units with air conditioning.
