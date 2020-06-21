21134 Hazelbrook Dr

Amenities
5 Bedroom/3 bath 2,935 sq. ft. Beautiful home, recently remodeled, spacious floor plan 1 bedroom/bath downstairs 4 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs, Balcony, New Hardwood and tile throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer, Refrigerator, gas stove top, oven, 2 car garage with opener, Quiet street with park like backyard, Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Awesome Cupertino schools, Great access to 85 and 280, Many close shopping areas and malls, walking distance to memorial park, Owner pays for landscape service