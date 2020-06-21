All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

21134 Hazelbrook Dr

21134 Hazelbrook Drive · (408) 655-5032
Location

21134 Hazelbrook Drive, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bedroom/3 bath 2,935 sq. ft. Beautiful home, recently remodeled, spacious floor plan 1 bedroom/bath downstairs 4 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs, Balcony, New Hardwood and tile throughout. Laundry room with washer and dryer, Refrigerator, gas stove top, oven, 2 car garage with opener, Quiet street with park like backyard, Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Awesome Cupertino schools, Great access to 85 and 280, Many close shopping areas and malls, walking distance to memorial park, Owner pays for landscape service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have any available units?
21134 Hazelbrook Dr has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have?
Some of 21134 Hazelbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21134 Hazelbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21134 Hazelbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21134 Hazelbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr does offer parking.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21134 Hazelbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21134 Hazelbrook Dr has units with air conditioning.
