19482 Rosemarie Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup. High, Apple - Property Id: 98222



Beautiful and completely remodeled, Unfurnished, Large (1,500 square feet), 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath townhouse (2 stories) in a 4-plex, Cupertino schools district and close to Apple, De Anza College, grocery Valco shopping center and drug sores, located in a cul-de-sac (no through traffic). Close to 280 freeway.



Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and private fully-remodeled full bathroom and balcony. The other 2 bedrooms are also nice sizes, all bedrooms and the 2 full baths are upstairs.



Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, new hardwood floors in entire unit, doors, double pane windows and fresh paint in entire apartment. Private backyard/patio which opens to carport and parking area. The kitchen is fully remodeled with granite counters, new cabinets and is furnished with a 35" refrigerator, new dishwasher, LG microwave and LG gas stove.



Stack-able Washer Dryer provided inside the apartment. No Garage, covered carport parking plenty of parking in cul-de-sac.

No Pets Allowed



