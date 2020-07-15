All apartments in Cupertino
Find more places like 19482 Rosemarie Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
19482 Rosemarie Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

19482 Rosemarie Pl

19482 Rosemarie Place · (408) 691-4294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cupertino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

19482 Rosemarie Place, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3850 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup. High, Apple - Property Id: 98222

Beautiful and completely remodeled, Unfurnished, Large (1,500 square feet), 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath townhouse (2 stories) in a 4-plex, Cupertino schools district and close to Apple, De Anza College, grocery Valco shopping center and drug sores, located in a cul-de-sac (no through traffic). Close to 280 freeway.

Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and private fully-remodeled full bathroom and balcony. The other 2 bedrooms are also nice sizes, all bedrooms and the 2 full baths are upstairs.

Brand new kitchen, bathrooms, new hardwood floors in entire unit, doors, double pane windows and fresh paint in entire apartment. Private backyard/patio which opens to carport and parking area. The kitchen is fully remodeled with granite counters, new cabinets and is furnished with a 35" refrigerator, new dishwasher, LG microwave and LG gas stove.

Stack-able Washer Dryer provided inside the apartment. No Garage, covered carport parking plenty of parking in cul-de-sac.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98222
Property Id 98222

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have any available units?
19482 Rosemarie Pl has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have?
Some of 19482 Rosemarie Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19482 Rosemarie Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19482 Rosemarie Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19482 Rosemarie Pl pet-friendly?
No, 19482 Rosemarie Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19482 Rosemarie Pl offers parking.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19482 Rosemarie Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have a pool?
No, 19482 Rosemarie Pl does not have a pool.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have accessible units?
No, 19482 Rosemarie Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19482 Rosemarie Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 19482 Rosemarie Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 19482 Rosemarie Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19482 Rosemarie Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviare
20415 Via Paviso
Cupertino, CA 95014
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180
Cupertino, CA 95014
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy
Cupertino, CA 95014
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr
Cupertino, CA 95014

Similar Pages

Cupertino 1 BedroomsCupertino 2 Bedrooms
Cupertino Apartments with GymsCupertino Apartments with Parking
Cupertino Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPalo Alto, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CA
Foster City, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACastro Valley, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City Center

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity