19147 Loree Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage single-family home property rental in the Rancho Rinconada neighborhood in Cupertino.



The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathrooms, a high ceiling, a window seat with plenty of drawers and shelves, and a fireplace. Spacious kitchen with pretty tile backsplash, granite countertops, plenty of fine cabinets and drawers storage, as well as stainless appliances. Nice and airy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer and electric heating installed. The exterior is surrounded by lush and vibrant trees and features a patio and a lovely fenced backyard for outdoor activities.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Built in 2017.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Creekside Park, Jenny Strand Park, and Barnhart Sterling Park.



The propertys Bikescore is 77/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



