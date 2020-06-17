All apartments in Cupertino
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
19147 Loree Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

19147 Loree Ave

19147 Loree Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19147 Loree Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014
Rancho Rinconada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Beautiful, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage single-family home property rental in the Rancho Rinconada neighborhood in Cupertino.

The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, tile kitchen and bathrooms, a high ceiling, a window seat with plenty of drawers and shelves, and a fireplace. Spacious kitchen with pretty tile backsplash, granite countertops, plenty of fine cabinets and drawers storage, as well as stainless appliances. Nice and airy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Includes an in-unit washer, dryer and electric heating installed. The exterior is surrounded by lush and vibrant trees and features a patio and a lovely fenced backyard for outdoor activities.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Built in 2017.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Creekside Park, Jenny Strand Park, and Barnhart Sterling Park.

The propertys Bikescore is 77/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

(RLNE5613385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19147 Loree Ave have any available units?
19147 Loree Ave has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19147 Loree Ave have?
Some of 19147 Loree Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19147 Loree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19147 Loree Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19147 Loree Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19147 Loree Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19147 Loree Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19147 Loree Ave does offer parking.
Does 19147 Loree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19147 Loree Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19147 Loree Ave have a pool?
No, 19147 Loree Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19147 Loree Ave have accessible units?
No, 19147 Loree Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19147 Loree Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19147 Loree Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19147 Loree Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19147 Loree Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
