10161 Prado Vista Avenue

Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Separate family room with patio slider to private, landscaped backyard. Kitchen includes a refrigerator (provided without warranty), electric range and dishwasher. Breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a patio slider and walk in closet. Hall bath features dual sinks and separate shower commode room. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer provided without warranty. Central Heating.



FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:



https://mls.ricohtours.com/7b6cb5bf-c313-4a39-b276-789b32455c0c/



TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:



GROSS INCOME MUST EQUATE $12,750 OR MORE

MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700



LEASE TERMS ARE:



RENT: $4,250

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,350

NO PETS

NO SMOKING

ONE YEAR LEASE

GARDENER INCLUDED

TENANT TO PAY FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES



PLEASE CALL ANGEL 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX AND YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY).



First Statewide Realty

DRE# 01818847



