10161 Prado Vista Avenue

Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Separate family room with patio slider to private, landscaped backyard. Kitchen includes a refrigerator (provided without warranty), electric range and dishwasher. Breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a patio slider and walk in closet. Hall bath features dual sinks and separate shower commode room. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer provided without warranty. Central Heating.
FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:
https://mls.ricohtours.com/7b6cb5bf-c313-4a39-b276-789b32455c0c/
TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:
GROSS INCOME MUST EQUATE $12,750 OR MORE
MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700
LEASE TERMS ARE:
RENT: $4,250
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,350
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
ONE YEAR LEASE
GARDENER INCLUDED
TENANT TO PAY FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES
PLEASE CALL ANGEL 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX AND YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY).
First Statewide Realty
DRE# 01818847
