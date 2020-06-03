All apartments in Cupertino
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10161 Prado Vista Avenue

10161 Prado Vista Avenue · (408) 253-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10161 Prado Vista Avenue · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard. Living room features a wood burning fireplace. Separate family room with patio slider to private, landscaped backyard. Kitchen includes a refrigerator (provided without warranty), electric range and dishwasher. Breakfast bar and dining area. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom features a patio slider and walk in closet. Hall bath features dual sinks and separate shower commode room. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer provided without warranty. Central Heating.

FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:

https://mls.ricohtours.com/7b6cb5bf-c313-4a39-b276-789b32455c0c/

TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:

GROSS INCOME MUST EQUATE $12,750 OR MORE
MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700

LEASE TERMS ARE:

RENT: $4,250
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,350
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
ONE YEAR LEASE
GARDENER INCLUDED
TENANT TO PAY FOR ALL OTHER UTILITIES

PLEASE CALL ANGEL 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX AND YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY).

First Statewide Realty
DRE# 01818847

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5498475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have any available units?
10161 Prado Vista Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have?
Some of 10161 Prado Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10161 Prado Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10161 Prado Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10161 Prado Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cupertino.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10161 Prado Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10161 Prado Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
