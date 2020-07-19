6555 GREEN VALLEY Circle

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, bright, airy 2bed+2bath+Balcony+Cathedral Ceiling+2 SXS Parking+MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED (incl. gas,water, sewer, trash,CABLE w/HBO CH and amenities)! Open concept living area, spacious dining and living room w/ fireplace. Large windows and wall to ceiling sliding doors brings natural light. Remodeled kitchen. Great size bedrooms (one is a master). Tons of closets. Resort like amenities: 3 pools, 2 spas, playground, party room, Gym, saunas, billiard, ping pong, tennis court, Pacifica Montessori inside the complex (residents has priority and some discount). Near LAX, Silicon Beach, Fwys, Westside mall, restaurants, shops. Award winning Culver City Schools! Must see!