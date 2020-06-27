All apartments in Culver City
6001 Canterbury Drive

6001 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
sauna
range
Ready to move in Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit 1190 Sq ft in gated community feeding the top rated Culver Unified shcool district ****El Rincon Elementary , Culver city Middle and Culver city High school ***Fresh quote of Paint ***Double pane windows **** New blinds ****New Bathroom Sinks ****2 separate parking space with in the enclosed garage ****Close to Silicon Beach , Fox hill Park and Westfield Shopping Mall ****Other Amenities include Pool , Sauna and Recreation room in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

