6001 Canterbury Drive

Ready to move in Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit 1190 Sq ft in gated community feeding the top rated Culver Unified shcool district ****El Rincon Elementary , Culver city Middle and Culver city High school ***Fresh quote of Paint ***Double pane windows **** New blinds ****New Bathroom Sinks ****2 separate parking space with in the enclosed garage ****Close to Silicon Beach , Fox hill Park and Westfield Shopping Mall ****Other Amenities include Pool , Sauna and Recreation room in the complex.