Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4925 Indian Wood Rd

4925 Indian Wood Road
Location

4925 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Culver City - Property Id: 280392

Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus loft

Beautiful gated community with security at the entrance. Conservative and quiet
With Two luxurious pools on the property. This Apartment features upstairs corner unit with 3 bedrooms including upstairs loft. Big Size Master Bedroom with Lovely Bathroom connected. Second bathroom in the hallway across from the other 2 bedrooms.

Carpeted throughout the entire apartment. Recently updated with new appliances with a fully equipped kitchen that has Gas Burners, Microwave and Dishwasher. This is a comfortable home that is extremely quiet and peaceful. Balcony off the living room, over looking the laundry facility. Comes with two large tandem parking spaces big enough fit three cars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280392
Property Id 280392

(RLNE5782221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have any available units?
4925 Indian Wood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have?
Some of 4925 Indian Wood Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Indian Wood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Indian Wood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Indian Wood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4925 Indian Wood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4925 Indian Wood Rd offers parking.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Indian Wood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4925 Indian Wood Rd has a pool.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4925 Indian Wood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4925 Indian Wood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Indian Wood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Indian Wood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

