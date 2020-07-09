4925 Indian Wood Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Culver City - Property Id: 280392



Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus loft



Beautiful gated community with security at the entrance. Conservative and quiet

With Two luxurious pools on the property. This Apartment features upstairs corner unit with 3 bedrooms including upstairs loft. Big Size Master Bedroom with Lovely Bathroom connected. Second bathroom in the hallway across from the other 2 bedrooms.



Carpeted throughout the entire apartment. Recently updated with new appliances with a fully equipped kitchen that has Gas Burners, Microwave and Dishwasher. This is a comfortable home that is extremely quiet and peaceful. Balcony off the living room, over looking the laundry facility. Comes with two large tandem parking spaces big enough fit three cars.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280392

Property Id 280392



(RLNE5782221)