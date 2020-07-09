4925 Indian Wood Rd

Amenities
Culver City - Property Id: 280392
Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus loft
Beautiful gated community with security at the entrance. Conservative and quiet
With Two luxurious pools on the property. This Apartment features upstairs corner unit with 3 bedrooms including upstairs loft. Big Size Master Bedroom with Lovely Bathroom connected. Second bathroom in the hallway across from the other 2 bedrooms.
Carpeted throughout the entire apartment. Recently updated with new appliances with a fully equipped kitchen that has Gas Burners, Microwave and Dishwasher. This is a comfortable home that is extremely quiet and peaceful. Balcony off the living room, over looking the laundry facility. Comes with two large tandem parking spaces big enough fit three cars.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280392
