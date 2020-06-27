4901 Indianwood Road

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Culver City! The unit features a sunny balcony and hardwood floors in the common areas. An updated kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Both bedrooms include large closets, with a built-in organizer in the mirrored master bedroom closet. A newer shower stall, in addition to a bathtub in the other bathroom gives you showering options. The tranquil gated community has a security guarded entrance and amenities such as: two pools, two saunas, a fitness center, two play areas, and on-site laundry facilities. Located near Westfield Culver City, West LA College, 405 and 90 freeways, and Loyola Marymount University. Schedule your showing today!