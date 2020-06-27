All apartments in Culver City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

4901 Indianwood Road

4901 Indian Wood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Indian Wood Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
sauna
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Culver City! The unit features a sunny balcony and hardwood floors in the common areas. An updated kitchen features a stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Both bedrooms include large closets, with a built-in organizer in the mirrored master bedroom closet. A newer shower stall, in addition to a bathtub in the other bathroom gives you showering options. The tranquil gated community has a security guarded entrance and amenities such as: two pools, two saunas, a fitness center, two play areas, and on-site laundry facilities. Located near Westfield Culver City, West LA College, 405 and 90 freeways, and Loyola Marymount University. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Indianwood Road have any available units?
4901 Indianwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4901 Indianwood Road have?
Some of 4901 Indianwood Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Indianwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Indianwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Indianwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Indianwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road offer parking?
No, 4901 Indianwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Indianwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 4901 Indianwood Road has a pool.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road have accessible units?
No, 4901 Indianwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Indianwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Indianwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4901 Indianwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

