4638 MAYTIME Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4638 MAYTIME Lane

4638 Maytime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4638 Maytime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pet friendly
sauna
This is a rare beautiful 3 bedroom with attached office in Master. This townhome actually is at poolside and BY THE LAKE at Lakeside Villas. Kitchen and baths are updated and the location is one on the best in the complex, also near the gym and the Clubhouse. Lessee must be very qualified. Owners allow 2 maximum dogs, who must be interviewed and approved as well, but sorry no cats. Lakeside Villas has a lovely lake, 3 pools a sauna, gym, clubhouse, and 24 hour security. It is a wonderful serene place to live. Ready to lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have any available units?
4638 MAYTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have?
Some of 4638 MAYTIME Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 MAYTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4638 MAYTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 MAYTIME Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4638 MAYTIME Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4638 MAYTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4638 MAYTIME Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4638 MAYTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 4638 MAYTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4638 MAYTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 MAYTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 MAYTIME Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
