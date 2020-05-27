4638 MAYTIME Lane

Amenities

This is a rare beautiful 3 bedroom with attached office in Master. This townhome actually is at poolside and BY THE LAKE at Lakeside Villas. Kitchen and baths are updated and the location is one on the best in the complex, also near the gym and the Clubhouse. Lessee must be very qualified. Owners allow 2 maximum dogs, who must be interviewed and approved as well, but sorry no cats. Lakeside Villas has a lovely lake, 3 pools a sauna, gym, clubhouse, and 24 hour security. It is a wonderful serene place to live. Ready to lease.