Culver City, CA
4131 Huntley Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

4131 Huntley Avenue

4131 Huntley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4131 Huntley Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
McLaughlin

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to 4131 Huntley Ave in the charming city of Culver City! These are TWO beautiful newly remodeled homes completed in 2018
with no expense spared. These beautiful homes feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom 1 bath in the back house on a tree lined cul de sac street. The main home has coffer ceilings in the living room, an arched picture window, with an abundance of natural light that showers each room, and beautifully engineered flooring. Vaulted ceilings to elevate the feel and flow throughout the living space. Quartz countertops with marble backsplash in the kitchen. All stainless steal appliances are brand new, which include state of the art refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.
French doors in the master-suite open onto a lush backyard. In master bath there is a soaking tub. Beautiful frame-less shower
doors, Nest thermostat, and a tank-less water heater. The back house is a brand new single standing home
recently built! This beautiful home features 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Living room has high ceilings and beautifully engineered flooring. Quartz countertops with marble backsplash in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances are all brand new which include dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator, and downstairs you have a private laundry room. Award winning schools and minutes away from Beaches, LAX, MDR and Venice. Shopping, dining, and entertainment close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have any available units?
4131 Huntley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4131 Huntley Avenue have?
Some of 4131 Huntley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Huntley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Huntley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Huntley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Huntley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4131 Huntley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4131 Huntley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
