4131 Huntley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to 4131 Huntley Ave in the charming city of Culver City! These are TWO beautiful newly remodeled homes completed in 2018

with no expense spared. These beautiful homes feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the main house and 1 bedroom 1 bath in the back house on a tree lined cul de sac street. The main home has coffer ceilings in the living room, an arched picture window, with an abundance of natural light that showers each room, and beautifully engineered flooring. Vaulted ceilings to elevate the feel and flow throughout the living space. Quartz countertops with marble backsplash in the kitchen. All stainless steal appliances are brand new, which include state of the art refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

French doors in the master-suite open onto a lush backyard. In master bath there is a soaking tub. Beautiful frame-less shower

doors, Nest thermostat, and a tank-less water heater. The back house is a brand new single standing home

recently built! This beautiful home features 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Living room has high ceilings and beautifully engineered flooring. Quartz countertops with marble backsplash in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances are all brand new which include dishwasher, microwave, stove, and refrigerator, and downstairs you have a private laundry room. Award winning schools and minutes away from Beaches, LAX, MDR and Venice. Shopping, dining, and entertainment close by.