Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable, bright, light and airy 1 bedroom+1 bath apartment in a fourplex. Location is amazing, walkable to shops and restaurants! Open the front door and see a large green area w/ outdoor seating. The apartment feels like a house. Lots of windows that brings natural light. Kitchen has a door to the alley where the parking is. 1 Car private garage w/ your door, so you can use for parking + storage. Must see!