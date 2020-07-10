All apartments in Culver City
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3833 Huron Avenue

3833 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Huron Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
This newer townhome is a rare find in this highly sought after area of Culver City. Beautiful immaculate newer and spacious 2 bedroom + Den/Office/Nursery/Gym, 2.5 bath townhome centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. This townhome is minutes from the 405 freeway and about a 5 minute drive to the restaurants and shops in the Culver City downtown area. Minutes from the 405 freeway, a 5 minute drive to restaurants and shops in the explosive Culver City downtown foodie destination. Venice Beach is less than 2 miles away. The home is filled with natural light from the numerous South facing windows. There are lovely hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful stairway an open floor plan concept with spacious living room & dining areas and a cozy fireplace. A private patio for BBQing is steps from the living room. Entertainer's updated kitchen has a large window that brings in tons of natural light, there are beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a generous bathroom and roomy walk-in closet. This newer townhome is a highly sought after and very rare in Culver City. Attached 2 car arage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Huron Avenue have any available units?
3833 Huron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3833 Huron Avenue have?
Some of 3833 Huron Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Huron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Huron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3833 Huron Avenue offers parking.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Huron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 3833 Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3833 Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 Huron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 Huron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
