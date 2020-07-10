3833 Huron Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

This newer townhome is a rare find in this highly sought after area of Culver City. Beautiful immaculate newer and spacious 2 bedroom + Den/Office/Nursery/Gym, 2.5 bath townhome centrally located in a quiet neighborhood. This townhome is minutes from the 405 freeway and about a 5 minute drive to the restaurants and shops in the Culver City downtown area. Minutes from the 405 freeway, a 5 minute drive to restaurants and shops in the explosive Culver City downtown foodie destination. Venice Beach is less than 2 miles away. The home is filled with natural light from the numerous South facing windows. There are lovely hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful stairway an open floor plan concept with spacious living room & dining areas and a cozy fireplace. A private patio for BBQing is steps from the living room. Entertainer's updated kitchen has a large window that brings in tons of natural light, there are beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has a generous bathroom and roomy walk-in closet. This newer townhome is a highly sought after and very rare in Culver City. Attached 2 car arage with direct access.