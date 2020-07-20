All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 320 E Badillo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
320 E Badillo Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

320 E Badillo Street

320 West Badillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

320 West Badillo Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
*LEASE*NO PETS*You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops. Floor plan features a bright living room with large picture window that fills the home with natural sunlight. Make your way through the dining room and into the kitchen highlighting cabinetry and new granite countertops. This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 1 covered parking space. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Give us a call to schedule a private showing today!

For more information, contact the listing agent at (626) 253-6564.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 E Badillo Street have any available units?
320 E Badillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
Is 320 E Badillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 E Badillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 E Badillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 320 E Badillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 320 E Badillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 320 E Badillo Street offers parking.
Does 320 E Badillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 E Badillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 E Badillo Street have a pool?
No, 320 E Badillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 E Badillo Street have accessible units?
No, 320 E Badillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 E Badillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 E Badillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 E Badillo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 E Badillo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCovina 2 Bedroom Apartments
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles