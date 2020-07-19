All apartments in Coronado
Coronado
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

962 E Ave, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
962 E Ave Unit B Available 08/01/19 Furnished 2Bd/2Ba Coronado Village - 2019 RATES: Aug $6000/Mo.
Sept-Oct $4000

Beautiful home near beaches shopping and restaurants,furnished and ready to occupy, featuring fireplace, large flat screen TV, comfortable sectional sofa as well as Murphy bed for additional sleeping.in the living room, kitchen equipped with most small appliances and kitchenware. Master bedroom furnished with king sized bed and bathroom outfitted with full size tub/shower while guest bedroom with queen size bed and standing shower in the bathroom.
The roof deck outfitted with table-chairs, natural gas BBQ and 360 degree views of the island and downtown San Diego in the distance.

Coronado is made up of approximately 30 square miles of land. About 28 Acres of Ocean front surrounded by the Pacific. Coronado Beach has been awarded one of the best beaches in the USA. Famous hotel Del Coronado is a national historical Landmark visited by celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Charles Lindbergh or our 14 presidents, a Victorian beachfront masterpiece, serving best brunch and filled with numerous daily activities
You can ride rented bicycles or tricycles along the winding waterfront bike paths, rent a motor boat, jet skis paddle boards and kayaks, cast your line off the fishing pier or just sit back and enjoy watching the sail boats glide by.

(RLNE4120988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

