Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

953 Adella Ave

953 Adella Avenue · (619) 435-9100 ext. 115
Location

953 Adella Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 953 Adella Ave · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 1/1 Coronado Village Furnished ADU/Upstairs Apartment - Visit the virtual tour by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j8Y1afixdox

Beautiful, One Bedroom and One Bathroom Private Furnished Upstairs Apartment Features Shared W/D, Open Floor plan, TV, and Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout. The open and remodeled kitchen features stainless steal appliances, all cooking necessities, ample cabinet space, an office nook, and bar countertop which seats 3. Just off the kitchen is the dining area, seating four. The living area features a comfortable sofa, a large armchair, built in shelving, and large flat screen television.

The bedroom features a plush queen bed, bedside table and lamp, and mirrored closet. The bathroom is en-suite, beautifully tiled, and featuring a walk-in shower. Fully stocked kitchen and linens provided for immediate move-in. Just unpack your suitcase and begin the easy Coronado lifestyle.

Located in the Coronado Village area, easily walk-able to many restaurants, shops, grocery store, and salons.

Sorry, no pets.
All Utilities Included - water, electric, gas, trash, and WiFi.
$30 Application Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Adella Ave have any available units?
953 Adella Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 Adella Ave have?
Some of 953 Adella Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Adella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
953 Adella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Adella Ave pet-friendly?
No, 953 Adella Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 953 Adella Ave offer parking?
No, 953 Adella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 953 Adella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Adella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Adella Ave have a pool?
No, 953 Adella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 953 Adella Ave have accessible units?
No, 953 Adella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Adella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Adella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
