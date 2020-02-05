953 Adella Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 1/1 Coronado Village Furnished ADU/Upstairs Apartment - Visit the virtual tour by visiting here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j8Y1afixdox



Beautiful, One Bedroom and One Bathroom Private Furnished Upstairs Apartment Features Shared W/D, Open Floor plan, TV, and Hardwood Floors and Tile Throughout. The open and remodeled kitchen features stainless steal appliances, all cooking necessities, ample cabinet space, an office nook, and bar countertop which seats 3. Just off the kitchen is the dining area, seating four. The living area features a comfortable sofa, a large armchair, built in shelving, and large flat screen television.



The bedroom features a plush queen bed, bedside table and lamp, and mirrored closet. The bathroom is en-suite, beautifully tiled, and featuring a walk-in shower. Fully stocked kitchen and linens provided for immediate move-in. Just unpack your suitcase and begin the easy Coronado lifestyle.



Located in the Coronado Village area, easily walk-able to many restaurants, shops, grocery store, and salons.



Sorry, no pets.

All Utilities Included - water, electric, gas, trash, and WiFi.

$30 Application Fee



No Pets Allowed



