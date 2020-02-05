All apartments in Coronado
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

93 Port of Spain

93 Port of Spain Road · No Longer Available
Location

93 Port of Spain Road, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Port of Spain have any available units?
93 Port of Spain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Port of Spain have?
Some of 93 Port of Spain's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Port of Spain currently offering any rent specials?
93 Port of Spain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Port of Spain pet-friendly?
No, 93 Port of Spain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 93 Port of Spain offer parking?
No, 93 Port of Spain does not offer parking.
Does 93 Port of Spain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Port of Spain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Port of Spain have a pool?
Yes, 93 Port of Spain has a pool.
Does 93 Port of Spain have accessible units?
No, 93 Port of Spain does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Port of Spain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Port of Spain has units with dishwashers.
