Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del. King bed in master, full bunk beds in 2nd bedroom, plus bonus room off of garage! Security deposit/reservation fee due at signing. Rent and cleaning fee due 60 days prior to move in. * fireplace is not operable*