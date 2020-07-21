All apartments in Coronado
812 H Avenue

Location

812 H Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Coronado cottage is now available to rent long term. A lovely location a few blocks from the water, is on a peaceful & quiet street. Large trees grace the rare, flat 7,000+ SF rectangular lot to the alley. Home has private 2 car detached garage. Bright open home with lots of natural light, ocean breezes and private yard. Natural wood flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs master bedroom comes with walk in closet and has a super large balcony overlooking all of Coronado. Sits on a large desirable lot centrally located close to schools, parks, beaches and shopping. Assigned schools are Silver Strand Elementary School, Coronado Middle School, San Diego Early/Middle College School and Coronado High School of the Coronado Unified School District.

1 Year Lease, Renter's Insurance, Credit and Background Check. No Cats, Dogs are OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

