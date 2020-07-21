812 H Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Coronado cottage is now available to rent long term. A lovely location a few blocks from the water, is on a peaceful & quiet street. Large trees grace the rare, flat 7,000+ SF rectangular lot to the alley. Home has private 2 car detached garage. Bright open home with lots of natural light, ocean breezes and private yard. Natural wood flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs master bedroom comes with walk in closet and has a super large balcony overlooking all of Coronado. Sits on a large desirable lot centrally located close to schools, parks, beaches and shopping. Assigned schools are Silver Strand Elementary School, Coronado Middle School, San Diego Early/Middle College School and Coronado High School of the Coronado Unified School District.



1 Year Lease, Renter's Insurance, Credit and Background Check. No Cats, Dogs are OK