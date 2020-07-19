732 Olive Ave Price Reflects July Rates.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Walk to Concerts in the Park! - Last Minute July 2017 Vacation Rental Now Available!



Four Level Townhome with Four Bedrooms and Four Bathrooms, Plus Optional Bedroom. Sleeps 8 Comfortably.



Beautiful, Bright Home Built in 2015 Includes Private Garden Area, Large Basement with Sectional Sofa, Queen Murphy Bed, 65" TV, Full Bathroom with Large Jacuzzi Tub and Laundry Room.



Ground Level Features Large Bedroom with Wood Flooring, Full Sized Bed and Full Private Bathroom.



Main Level Includes a Large, Open Floor Plan Including a Gourmet Kitchen with 6 Burner Range, Stainless Steel Appliances and Built-in Dining Area. Large Living Room Features Large Windows, Fireplace, 50" TV, Sectional Sofa with Plenty of Seating and Balcony with Grill.



Also on Main Level is an Office which can be used as an Optional Bedroom Upon Request and Master Suite with Cali King Bed, 47" TV and Large Private Bath.



The Attic Features Two Twin Beds, Plenty of Room for Play and a Roof Top Deck, a Great Place to Take In Views of Downtown San Diego and Nightly Firework Shows.



Located on a Quiet Street with Ample Parking and a Block Away from Spreckles Park where Sundays Concert in the Parks are Held. Take a Quick Stroll to the Park or Listen to the Music from the Comfort of the Deck.



Home Includes Utilities, Including WIFI and Direct TV. Surround Sound Throughout Home Included the Garden Area, Connect Through Your IPhone and AirPlay Your Music Throughout The House. 'Smart' House controlled with Touch Pad. One Car Garage, Ample Street Parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2361900)