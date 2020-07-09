Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly game room bbq/grill

610 Alameda Available 06/20/20 Furnished Vacation Rental - Charming Coronado village home is waiting for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has lots of natural light and plenty of outdoor space to soak up the California sunshine! This fabulous family home features a detached bonus room, remodeled bathrooms, large patio with gracious space to entertain while hosting a BBQ. The Master bedroom furnished with a king size bed and en suite bathroom , guest rooms have a queen bed and two twin size beds. Available for June 20-July 31st only! $425 per night. Minimum 26 day/25 night stay required. Dogs considered.



No Cats Allowed



