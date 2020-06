Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Custom Craftsman style home on Coronado Island. Built in 2008 with many new upgrades, this home makes the perfect getaway for your San Diego Vacation. Main house features 3 bed/2.5 bath, large kitchen with open family room. Master bedroom retreat has a fireplace, large walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. Rooms are spacious, light and bright. Guest House is located out back with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Backyard is large and includes a pool and spa. Rate may vary per month.