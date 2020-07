Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

527 Palm Avenue Available 02/06/19 Upper studio unit with garage and yard! - Studio unit with full kitchen. Upper unit above garage. Private back yard. Tenant maintains landscape & pays all utilities. 1 pet on approval. Comes with 1 car garage. W/D hookups in garage.

Unit is tenant occupied- need 24 hours notice for showings, mon-fri, during business hours

Available for move in on or around 2/6/19



(RLNE2669884)