Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this charming and quaint one bedroom/one bath casita on Coronado Island. Casita features a large patio area, dining nook, fully stocked kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tub/shower combo in the bathroom, and a full size washer and dryer. Home has a lot of natural light, AC and Heat. Home can be available anytime of the year. Rates depend on month. Fireplace is decorative only. FOR SUMMER RATES, CALL AGENT