Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

444 Palm

444 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

444 Palm Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
444 Palm - Summer 2019 Available 06/14/19 The Perfect Spanish Hacienda Located in the Heart of Coronado - Impeccable Spanish charm. This lovely home designed by famous architect Cliff May sits proudly on a sunny corner lot. Award winning landscaping, hardwood floors, exposed beams, fireplace & fountains.
This home has living room, dining room, kitchen, office, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Comfortably sleeps 6. The central courtyard offers privacy for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. Courtyard features a fountain, mature olive tree and potted flowers and succulents.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

