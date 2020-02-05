Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace courtyard

444 Palm - Summer 2019 Available 06/14/19 The Perfect Spanish Hacienda Located in the Heart of Coronado - Impeccable Spanish charm. This lovely home designed by famous architect Cliff May sits proudly on a sunny corner lot. Award winning landscaping, hardwood floors, exposed beams, fireplace & fountains.

This home has living room, dining room, kitchen, office, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Comfortably sleeps 6. The central courtyard offers privacy for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. Courtyard features a fountain, mature olive tree and potted flowers and succulents.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884945)