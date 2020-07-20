Rent Calculator
42 Admiralty Cross
·
No Longer Available
Location
42 Admiralty Cross, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Vacation Rental, Coronado CA - Vacation Rental or Long term. Rates vary depending on time of season. Rental rate starting as low as $6500!
Owner will consider long term with various terms.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4722618)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have any available units?
42 Admiralty Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
Is 42 Admiralty Cross currently offering any rent specials?
42 Admiralty Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Admiralty Cross pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Admiralty Cross is pet friendly.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross offer parking?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not offer parking.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have a pool?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not have a pool.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have accessible units?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Admiralty Cross have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Admiralty Cross does not have units with air conditioning.
