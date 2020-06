Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage home on Coronado Island. This home has a beautiful yard all set up for the perfect family BBQ's. Inside you will find everything you need to make your island vacation comfortable and relaxing. Home has been furnished with new ceiling fans, a well stocked kitchen, and new towels and linens. Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this unit is the perfect place to call home while you are away from yours. Unit also has secure parking behind a gate.