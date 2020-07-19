All apartments in Coronado
1327 8th Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:55 AM

1327 8th Street

1327 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 8th Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
This classic craftsman 4 bd/4 ba home sleeps 8, with private pool and hot tub offers all the amenities, comfort and fun you could wish for to make the most of your Coronado beach vacation. Each bd has its own ba. The spacious master suite, which offers a king bed, window seat, sitting area, TV/DVD, ceiling fan, and french doors to outdoor balcony. The luxurious master bath features artisan tilework, marble counter, double sinks, spacious shower with a steam shower & deep soaking bubble tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 8th Street have any available units?
1327 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 8th Street have?
Some of 1327 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1327 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 1327 8th Street offer parking?
No, 1327 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1327 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1327 8th Street has a pool.
Does 1327 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 8th Street has units with dishwashers.
