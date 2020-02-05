120 C Ave.

The home's close proximity to beach, bay, and ferry landing offers any visitor to be able to explore Coronado by morning and regale in the vibrancy of downtown San Diego by evening; without ever having to step in car!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
