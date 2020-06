Amenities

pool hot tub fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

Seasonal Rental -26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental Rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Beautiful craftsman style home, 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with a 5th option room with a Murphy bed. Swimming pool and spa. Walking distance to beach, Hotel Del and Village. 3 Queen beds and 2 twins. Security deposit/ reservation fee due at signing. Rent and cleaning fee due 60 days prior to move in.