Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable. Main living area features a bedroom, guest bath, formal living, family living room, large office/bedroom area with bathroom, laundry room, kitchen and dining room. Upstairs is the master retreat, huge bath, walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms with guest bath. Outdoor features a large Patio with access to the two car garage. NO PETS