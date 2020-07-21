1010 4th st. - 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Seasonal furnished rental in the heart of the Village! Rent is on a range from $2900 to $3500 depending on the season and length of stay. Walk to the restaurants and shops! Bright and airy floorplan with an abundance of natural light! Featuring 1 bedroom 1 bath . Large washer and dryer with laundry room. 1 car garage for storage and much more.



(RLNE4960555)