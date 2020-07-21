All apartments in Coronado
Coronado, CA
1010 4th st. - 4th Street
1010 4th st. - 4th Street

1010 4th Street · No Longer Available
Coronado
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Gym
Location

1010 4th Street, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Seasonal furnished rental in the heart of the Village! Rent is on a range from $2900 to $3500 depending on the season and length of stay. Walk to the restaurants and shops! Bright and airy floorplan with an abundance of natural light! Featuring 1 bedroom 1 bath . Large washer and dryer with laundry room. 1 car garage for storage and much more.

(RLNE4960555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have any available units?
1010 4th st. - 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have?
Some of 1010 4th st. - 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 4th st. - 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 4th st. - 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 4th st. - 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 4th st. - 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 4th st. - 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
