975 Bancroft Road #103A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING*****



Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.



Due to the COVID-19, we have needed to make changes to our normal handling of business. Therefore, to minimize the risk to our team as well as our customers this is the only available way to view properties currently.



When someone wants to view a property, they must apply online pay for the application to be processed. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application, submit their 3 most recent pay stubs, and a copy of their picture ID. No Exceptions, our website address is selectpropmgt.com, type in property address, click picture, and then click apply on line.



If your application(s) is approved, we will set up an appointment with you to view the property. If after you view it, it doesn't meet your needs, we will refund your application fee back to you. If you apply and are not approved, we will not refund your fees. Please see our requirements below.



Very clean, 2 story, updated townhouse. 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath upstairs. Downstairs has 1/2 bath, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, new hardwood flooring, new paint throughout. Unit includes newer stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Condo also has 1 patio and a balcony off attached to master bathroom. Open Floor plan. Location, location! This condo is close to Pleasant Hill Bart, minutes from the freeway. Close to retail shops, grocery stores & Iron Horse Trail. Laundry room & pool in HOA. 1 reserved, covered carport included & lots of street parking available. DO NOT MISS THIS UNIT, LOCATION IS AWESOME!!! Water, gas & garbage are included.



$1895.00 Deposit

$1895.00 Monthly Rent

NO PETS.

1 YEAR LEASE

WATER, GAS & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT



**We require tenants to obtain renter's insurance for the duration of their residency in all of our units**

We require move in within 2 weeks of application approval, so if you are not looking to move in, within that time frame, please contact us closer to your move in date.



CREDIT/REQUIREMENTS:

We will access and verify your credit standing through a national credit reporting agency. Application may be denied for any or all of the following reasons:



1. False information on the application.

2. Incomplete or unsigned rental application.

3. Household income is insufficient to cover 3 times rent.

4. Credit report contains I-9, collections, bankruptcies, Judgments or liens.

5. Two or more "60 days late" on credit report.

6. Any current disputes with landlords or prior evictions.

7. Unfavorable rental references.

8. Unverifiable employment or income.

9. Expressing hostility or demonstrating abusive behavior or language

with management staff during application processing.

10. Insufficient credit



-If you meet these requirements, we would be happy to assist you.



To view more available properties please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com



Please note the address when you email:

975 Bancroft Rd. #103A

Concord, CA 94518



Please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com for more available properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3976698)