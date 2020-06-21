All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

975 Bancroft Road #103A

975 Bancroft Rd · (510) 746-7082
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 Bancroft Rd, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 975 Bancroft Road #103A · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING*****

Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.

Due to the COVID-19, we have needed to make changes to our normal handling of business. Therefore, to minimize the risk to our team as well as our customers this is the only available way to view properties currently.

When someone wants to view a property, they must apply online pay for the application to be processed. Anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application, submit their 3 most recent pay stubs, and a copy of their picture ID. No Exceptions, our website address is selectpropmgt.com, type in property address, click picture, and then click apply on line.

If your application(s) is approved, we will set up an appointment with you to view the property. If after you view it, it doesn't meet your needs, we will refund your application fee back to you. If you apply and are not approved, we will not refund your fees. Please see our requirements below.

Very clean, 2 story, updated townhouse. 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath upstairs. Downstairs has 1/2 bath, updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, new hardwood flooring, new paint throughout. Unit includes newer stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Condo also has 1 patio and a balcony off attached to master bathroom. Open Floor plan. Location, location! This condo is close to Pleasant Hill Bart, minutes from the freeway. Close to retail shops, grocery stores & Iron Horse Trail. Laundry room & pool in HOA. 1 reserved, covered carport included & lots of street parking available. DO NOT MISS THIS UNIT, LOCATION IS AWESOME!!! Water, gas & garbage are included.

$1895.00 Deposit
$1895.00 Monthly Rent
NO PETS.
1 YEAR LEASE
WATER, GAS & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT

**We require tenants to obtain renter's insurance for the duration of their residency in all of our units**
We require move in within 2 weeks of application approval, so if you are not looking to move in, within that time frame, please contact us closer to your move in date.

CREDIT/REQUIREMENTS:
We will access and verify your credit standing through a national credit reporting agency. Application may be denied for any or all of the following reasons:

1. False information on the application.
2. Incomplete or unsigned rental application.
3. Household income is insufficient to cover 3 times rent.
4. Credit report contains I-9, collections, bankruptcies, Judgments or liens.
5. Two or more "60 days late" on credit report.
6. Any current disputes with landlords or prior evictions.
7. Unfavorable rental references.
8. Unverifiable employment or income.
9. Expressing hostility or demonstrating abusive behavior or language
with management staff during application processing.
10. Insufficient credit

-If you meet these requirements, we would be happy to assist you.

To view more available properties please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com

Please note the address when you email:
975 Bancroft Rd. #103A
Concord, CA 94518

Please visit our website at www.selectpropmgt.com for more available properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3976698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

