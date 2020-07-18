All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:41 PM

3225 Clayton Road

3225 Clayton Road · (925) 290-6055
Location

3225 Clayton Road, Concord, CA 94519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new, never before lived in Town Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a spacious kitchen and living room area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island.

Don't miss out on this brand new property!

The location is just minutes away from Downtown Concord and walking distance to BART. Easy access to walking trails,close to schools, restaurants and more!

* Unit does NOT come furnished.
* No pets allowed.
* Tenant responsible for all utilities
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $3,295/ month and $3,495 security deposit
* Owner provides yard service for the front yard.
* Minimum credit score of 650 required.

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.

Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135
(925) 783-1380
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Clayton Road have any available units?
3225 Clayton Road has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3225 Clayton Road currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Clayton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Clayton Road pet-friendly?
No, 3225 Clayton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 3225 Clayton Road offer parking?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Clayton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Clayton Road have a pool?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Clayton Road have accessible units?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Clayton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Clayton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Clayton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
