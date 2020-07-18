3225 Clayton Road

Amenities

Brand new, never before lived in Town Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a spacious kitchen and living room area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island.



Don't miss out on this brand new property!



The location is just minutes away from Downtown Concord and walking distance to BART. Easy access to walking trails,close to schools, restaurants and more!



* Unit does NOT come furnished.

* No pets allowed.

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $3,295/ month and $3,495 security deposit

* Owner provides yard service for the front yard.

* Minimum credit score of 650 required.



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



We offer an easy self showing option by calling Rently at 925-290-6055.



Loren Clark Cal DRE #02108135

(925) 783-1380

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.