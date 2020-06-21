All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2618 Wisteria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
2618 Wisteria Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2618 Wisteria Way

2618 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA 94519
Baldwin Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.5 Bath Rooms Close to Todos Santos Plaza, Farmers Market, and Concerts in the Park Easy Walk to BART Steps Away From Safeway Private Backyard Modern Urban Home with one bedroom on the first floor, and 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor All 3 bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with granite counters. 2- car garage.

Credit score of 650 or above. Gross income 3x amount of rent. Good rental history with no previous evictions.

Please call Debbie for viewing 925-268-0077
Best Property Management Inc.
Bre#01956703

(RLNE5845687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2618 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
Is 2618 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Wisteria Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Wisteria Way does offer parking.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Wisteria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Wisteria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd
Concord, CA 94518
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with Parking
Concord Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley