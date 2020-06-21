2618 Wisteria Way

Amenities

3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.5 Bath Rooms Close to Todos Santos Plaza, Farmers Market, and Concerts in the Park Easy Walk to BART Steps Away From Safeway Private Backyard Modern Urban Home with one bedroom on the first floor, and 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor All 3 bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with granite counters. 2- car garage.



Credit score of 650 or above. Gross income 3x amount of rent. Good rental history with no previous evictions.



