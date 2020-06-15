Amenities

Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow located in the heart of Concord. Great location, close to John Muir Hospital, local shopping, restaurants, Ellis Lake Park, John Baldwin Park, with close access to freeways 242, 680 and Will Pass Rd.



Available NOW!



Features:

- 2 bed/ 1 bath single family bungalow

- Tile in kitchen and bathroom

- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms

- Kitchen includes white KitchenAid refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, gas range/oven, dual basin stainless steel sink and wooden cabinetry

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Built-in wooden closet storage in hallway

- Bathroom includes modern fixtures, built-in shelving unit, and shower/bathtub combo

- Smoke-free

- Carport parking



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident is responsible for utilities



- Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2262-Bonifacio-St-Concord-CA-94520



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



