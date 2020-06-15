All apartments in Concord
2262 Bonifacio St
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:03 PM

2262 Bonifacio St

2262 Bonifacio Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2262 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA 94520
in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow located in the heart of Concord. Great location, close to John Muir Hospital, local shopping, restaurants, Ellis Lake Park, John Baldwin Park, with close access to freeways 242, 680 and Will Pass Rd.

Available NOW!

Features:
- 2 bed/ 1 bath single family bungalow
- Tile in kitchen and bathroom
- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms
- Kitchen includes white KitchenAid refrigerator with ice and water dispenser, gas range/oven, dual basin stainless steel sink and wooden cabinetry
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Built-in wooden closet storage in hallway
- Bathroom includes modern fixtures, built-in shelving unit, and shower/bathtub combo
- Smoke-free
- Carport parking

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for utilities

- Click the virtual tour link to see this apartment now.

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2262-Bonifacio-St-Concord-CA-94520

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4234505)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Bonifacio St have any available units?
2262 Bonifacio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does 2262 Bonifacio St have?
Some of 2262 Bonifacio St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 Bonifacio St currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Bonifacio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Bonifacio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2262 Bonifacio St is pet friendly.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Bonifacio St does offer parking.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2262 Bonifacio St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St have a pool?
No, 2262 Bonifacio St does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St have accessible units?
No, 2262 Bonifacio St does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Bonifacio St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Bonifacio St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Bonifacio St does not have units with air conditioning.
