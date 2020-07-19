All apartments in Concord
1400 Trailside Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1400 Trailside Circle

1400 Trailside Circle · (925) 202-7110
Location

1400 Trailside Circle, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Trailside Circle · Avail. Jul 23

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1400 Trailside Circle Available 07/23/20 Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd for lease! Open concept kitchen overlooks family room includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove/oven and built-in microwave. Back yard includes gardener. Washer/dryer included in upstairs laundry room. Attached 2-car garage. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management and leasing services.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Trailside Circle have any available units?
1400 Trailside Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1400 Trailside Circle have?
Some of 1400 Trailside Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Trailside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Trailside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Trailside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Trailside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Trailside Circle offers parking.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Trailside Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle have a pool?
No, 1400 Trailside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle have accessible units?
No, 1400 Trailside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Trailside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Trailside Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 Trailside Circle has units with air conditioning.
