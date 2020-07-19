Amenities

1400 Trailside Circle Available 07/23/20 Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd for lease! Open concept kitchen overlooks family room includes refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove/oven and built-in microwave. Back yard includes gardener. Washer/dryer included in upstairs laundry room. Attached 2-car garage. Central Heat/AC. No pets. Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing. Please visit www.vickeryproperties.com to learn more about our property management and leasing services.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922145)