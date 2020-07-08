All apartments in Claremont
830 Harvard Avenue
830 Harvard Avenue

830 Harvard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 Harvard Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
The Claremont Colleges

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom (plus two office rooms), 2 bathroom Historical home in the hearth of the Claremont Village. Enter to a lovely living room with fireplace and access to two small office / den rooms. The Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and natural light. The dining room leads to the rear patio and has closets with washer / dryer and wash sink. The master bedroom has access french doors and access to the master bathroom with soaking tub. There is another bedrooms at the rear of the house that leads to rear patio and can access the master bedroom through french doors. The front bedroom has wood floors and a walk in closet. There is another bathroom with vaulted ceilings and skylights. The rear and side yards are spacious with a wooden deck, trees and grass area. The long driveway could fit at least 4 cars and there is a 1 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Harvard Avenue have any available units?
830 Harvard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 830 Harvard Avenue have?
Some of 830 Harvard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Harvard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 Harvard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Harvard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 Harvard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 830 Harvard Avenue offers parking.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Harvard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 Harvard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 Harvard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Harvard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Harvard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Harvard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

