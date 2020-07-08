830 Harvard Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom (plus two office rooms), 2 bathroom Historical home in the hearth of the Claremont Village. Enter to a lovely living room with fireplace and access to two small office / den rooms. The Kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and natural light. The dining room leads to the rear patio and has closets with washer / dryer and wash sink. The master bedroom has access french doors and access to the master bathroom with soaking tub. There is another bedrooms at the rear of the house that leads to rear patio and can access the master bedroom through french doors. The front bedroom has wood floors and a walk in closet. There is another bathroom with vaulted ceilings and skylights. The rear and side yards are spacious with a wooden deck, trees and grass area. The long driveway could fit at least 4 cars and there is a 1 car garage. Ready for immediate occupancy.