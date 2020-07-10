/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:59 PM
81 Apartments for rent in Claremont, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Claremont
798 Lander Circle
798 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Spacious, secluded condo near shopping and schools - Property Id: 310288 Beautiful, spacious Stone Creek condo within walking distance to Vons shopping center. Less than two miles to Claremont Colleges. Community pool/jacuzzi.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Village
770 W 1st Street
770 1st Street, Claremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1450 sqft
Excellent location in the Claremont Village Walk community! Enjoy walking to the Packing House, Claremont Village, Metrolink Train Station, Claremont Colleges, stores, restaurants, movie theaters and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Claremont
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
56 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Apartment Homes
250 N College Park Dr, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! College Park Apartment Homes is a luxurious apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges, in Upland, California, within minutes of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
Contact for Availability
Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments
2398 W Arrow Route, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Arrow Vista Village Luxury Apartments is a brand new, townhome-style apartment community across the street from the Claremont Colleges: Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer
1 of 44
Last updated July 9 at 10:26pm
Contact for Availability
1954 Baxter Lane
1954 Baxter Ln, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland Central - Built in 2017, this beautiful unit offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a loft on the bottom floor that can be used as a work from home office or a fourth bedroom.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.
Results within 5 miles of Claremont
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas Canyon
325 S San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
923 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Arrow Highway. The modern apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to a community pool and barbecue grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
San Dimas
Avalon San Dimas
205 N San Dimas Canyon Rd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1180 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have private patios and balconies. Fully equipped kitchens feature Energy Star appliances. Amenities include a media room, a game room and a playground. Located steps away from multiple bus stops.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
San Dimas
eaves San Dimas
477 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
923 sqft
Nestled between East Arrow Highway and Marchant Park. Lush community featuring bike storage and a manicured courtyard. Residences feature in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1309 W Mission Blvd 126
1309 West Mission Boulevard, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 roommate Master BDRM PRIVATE BATH--read details - Property Id: 275164 3 BDRM SHARED CONDO. This listing is for FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM w/ 2 closets & own bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4535 elm st 2
4535 Elm Street, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Back house - Property Id: 82103 Nice back house that has its own entry, super clean , freshly paited, 2 large bedrooms with 1 bathroom, laundry room included refrigerator and stove, utilities will be included. Monthy rent. $2,200 Deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Lordsburg
2010 Canopy Lane
2010 Canopy Ln, La Verne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This detached condo is just steps away from Edwards movie theater, Stater Brothers & Vons supermarkets, Target, Sprouts, many dining options, etc...
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Similar Pages
Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClaremont 3 BedroomsClaremont Apartments with Balcony
Claremont Apartments with GarageClaremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClaremont Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA